Cape Town mom and son prepare for Kilimanjaro climb to help animal welfare
- A mom and son from Panorama have their sights set on summiting Africa's highest peak
- Anile Peiser and her son, Jayden, will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for a good cause during the school break in July
- They've already secured over R20,000 in donations towards their fundraising target of R25,000
A Cape Town teen and his mom are taking on Mount Kilimanjaro in July.
Jayden Peiser and his mother, Anile, will conquer Africa's highest mountain peak in support of animal welfare.
The mom-and-son duo from Panorama is raising funds for the Sandton SPCA alongside 23 other climbers who are part of the expedition.
Jayden tells CapeTalk that the animal charity is a cause close to his heart. "I'm so happy to know that as a result of this hike, there will be some happy animals after."
The 14-year-old has been wanting to climb Kilimanjaro since the age of eight, according to his mom, who previously completed the climb in 2017.
When he was still persistent, I said to him it's remarkable that he wants to do it so let's see how we can make it happen.Anile Peiser
Jayden, a learner at Rondebosch Boys High School, says his mother has been his biggest inspiration for wanting to summit the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.
The teen says he's fit and ready for the climb thanks to regular hiking trips with his mom and staying active through school rugby.
[My mom] was the first one to inspire me to do that and she was definitely my inspiration.Jayden Peiser
I was always into my fitness, even before I wanted to do Kilimanjaro. I enjoy being fit and I really enjoy hiking.Jayden Peiser
The pair will complete the Kilimajaro challenge during the winter school holidays between 2 and 10 July 2022.
They've already raised more than R20,000 for animal charity on their BackaBuddy fundraising page.
Source : https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/mom-son-kilimanjaro-challenge-2020
More from Local
Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about violence and life on the Cape Flats.Read More
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest
Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More
Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication.Read More
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'
John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Cele wants answers after man accused of Khayelitsha mass shooting granted bail
Thando Shuba, who's charged with six counts of murder, was granted bail of R800 by the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court and his case has been remanded until July.Read More
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More