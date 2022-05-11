Cape Town mom and son prepare for Kilimanjaro climb to help animal welfare





A mom and son from Panorama have their sights set on summiting Africa's highest peak

Anile Peiser and her son, Jayden, will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for a good cause during the school break in July

They've already secured over R20,000 in donations towards their fundraising target of R25,000

Anile Peiser and her son, Jayden, are preparing to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in July 2022. Image: BackaBuddy

A Cape Town teen and his mom are taking on Mount Kilimanjaro in July.

Jayden Peiser and his mother, Anile, will conquer Africa's highest mountain peak in support of animal welfare.

The mom-and-son duo from Panorama is raising funds for the Sandton SPCA alongside 23 other climbers who are part of the expedition.

Jayden tells CapeTalk that the animal charity is a cause close to his heart. "I'm so happy to know that as a result of this hike, there will be some happy animals after."

The 14-year-old has been wanting to climb Kilimanjaro since the age of eight, according to his mom, who previously completed the climb in 2017.

When he was still persistent, I said to him it's remarkable that he wants to do it so let's see how we can make it happen. Anile Peiser

Jayden, a learner at Rondebosch Boys High School, says his mother has been his biggest inspiration for wanting to summit the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.

The teen says he's fit and ready for the climb thanks to regular hiking trips with his mom and staying active through school rugby.

[My mom] was the first one to inspire me to do that and she was definitely my inspiration. Jayden Peiser

I was always into my fitness, even before I wanted to do Kilimanjaro. I enjoy being fit and I really enjoy hiking. Jayden Peiser

The pair will complete the Kilimajaro challenge during the winter school holidays between 2 and 10 July 2022.

They've already raised more than R20,000 for animal charity on their BackaBuddy fundraising page.