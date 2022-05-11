Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world





The Cape Flats is the vast, low-lying, flat area to the southeast of Cape Town’s swanky city centre.

In 1950, the area was almost uninhabited but during apartheid, the government forcefully removed people of colour out of central urban areas into the townships of the Flats.

The Cape Flats is poverty-stricken and one of the most violent places in the world.

FILE: The SANDF arrived in Manenberg on 18 July 2019, as part of an anti-crime operation in gang-plagued areas on the Cape Flats. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

On Sunday, six people died in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha, the latest in a spate of mass killings in the area over the past few weeks which police say may be gang-related.

In Hanover Park, another gang war is raging.

Several people have lost their lives as gangs vie for territory and control of the illegal drug trade.

How do people live in such environments?

What impact does it have on children?

What are the solutions?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha Development Forum), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum).

