'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:35
Tom Brittney as Will Davenport for the new season of Grantchester (Season 7)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tom Brittany
Today at 15:50
ARIA Gazetting of national rail policy frameworks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Masela Nhlapho, CEO of the Afrocan Rail Industry Association
Today at 16:05
World Cup winner safety warning: 'Rugby might not be here in 50 years' time'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker
Today at 16:20
Staring at Your Face on Zoom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jamie Goldenberg
Today at 16:33
SJN hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
Today at 16:55
The Franschhoek Literary Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:05
The Supreme Court of Appeal BOSA judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 17:20
The DA welcomes the adoption of the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Bill by the police portfolio committee today.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Whitfield
Today at 17:45
Scientists crack the mystery of how the cuckoo finch gets other birds to raise its brood
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Claire Spottiswoode
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in' Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related... 11 May 2022 3:35 PM
A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right? Lester Kiewit interviewed Tessa Moore - "Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge" Facebook group's administrator - and contributor... 11 May 2022 3:08 PM
Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand. 11 May 2022 12:18 PM
View all Local
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all Politics
'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 May 2022 10:48 AM
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it... 11 May 2022 10:02 AM
Future of mining industry at stake if red tape isn't dealt with - energy expert Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Andrew Lane, Deloitte Africa's leader in energy resources and industrials. 11 May 2022 9:36 AM
View all Business
Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about v... 11 May 2022 10:07 AM
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa. 11 May 2022 8:39 AM
Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Co... 11 May 2022 6:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 May 2022 10:48 AM
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
'Police are hopeless in the gang wars on the Cape Flats' Lester Kiewit interviews Ebrahim Abrahams, chairperson of the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum. 10 May 2022 11:54 AM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal

11 May 2022 11:05 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Grabouw
Baby kidnapped
David Williams
Grabouw hijacking
Grabouw CPF

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Grabouw CPF chairperson David Williams.
  • Various law enforcement agencies, security companies, and community groups mobilised to find a toddler who was kidnapped in Grabouw on Friday afternoon
  • The two-year-old boy was kidnapped when his scholar transport was hijacked outside a primary school in the small farming community
  • A 27-year-old male suspect was later arrested for the theft of the vehicle and kidnapping
  • Grabouw CPF chairperson David Williams says it appears to have been an opportunistic crime
Image: Gordon's Bay Security/Facebook

A two-year-old boy is safe and sound with his family after a hijacking nightmare in Grabouw on Friday afternoon.

The child was kidnapped when his scholar transport was hijacked outside Umyezo Primary School.

Grabouw community policing forum (CPF) chair David Williams says the hijacker got away with the vehicle, a silver Avanza, with the baby strapped in the backseat.

In a matter of minutes, various CPFs, police stations, neighbourhood watches, and community groups were "activated" to find him.

All law enforcement agencies in the Overberg region, including Grabouw SAPS, Gordons Bay SAPS, flying squad, K9 units, and metro police, worked together to track down the vehicle in less than an hour.

According to armed response company Gordon's Bay Security, the vehicle was found on the R44 in Kleinmond moving in the direction of Betty’s Bay.

RELATED: 'It's still a bit raw': CT mom says baby left scarred by horror hijacking ordeal

A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested and the baby was recovered unharmed.

Williams says it took a coordinated effort across several towns and districts to get the child back safely to his family.

"This all happened through a coordinated approach," he tells CapeTalk.

Williams says the child's family is receiving support after the traumatising ordeal.

RELATED: 'We found him!' Mom reunited with 7-month-old baby after Observatory hijacking

Many parents in the farming community of Grabouw rely on scholar transport services because there aren't many options available in the area.

Although some parents may be left with some safety fears, Williams believes that the incident was an opportunistic crime, not a targeted attack.

The transport went to a school called to Umyezo to go and pick up the children and the lady was hijacked at the school.

David Williams, Chairperson - Grabouw CPF

The vehicle was taken but the child was still in the backseat... The hijacker then rushed off with the child in the vehicle.

David Williams, Chairperson - Grabouw CPF

I think for any family, it's a traumatising moment. It's a moment where you don't know whether you'll see your child alive or whether you'll ever see them again.

David Williams, Chairperson - Grabouw CPF



11 May 2022 11:05 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Grabouw
Baby kidnapped
David Williams
Grabouw hijacking
Grabouw CPF

More from Local

SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter

11 May 2022 3:41 PM

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'

11 May 2022 3:35 PM

Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right?

11 May 2022 3:08 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Tessa Moore - "Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge" Facebook group's administrator - and contributor Justin Patrick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050

11 May 2022 2:57 PM

Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

11 May 2022 12:18 PM

Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools breaking own rules on student disciplinary procedures - Equal Education

11 May 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahiem Daniels of the Equal Education Law Centre about school disciplinary procedures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world

11 May 2022 10:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about violence and life on the Cape Flats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest

11 May 2022 9:39 AM

Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town mom and son prepare for Kilimanjaro climb to help animal welfare

11 May 2022 8:43 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Anile Peiser and her son, Jayden, about their Kilimanjaro challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right?

Local Lifestyle

Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world

Local Lifestyle

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050

11 May 2022 2:57 PM

Display of old SA flag is 'nostalgia for apartheid', Ngcukaitobi tells court

11 May 2022 2:46 PM

Sri Lanka economy will 'collapse' if no new govt in two days: central bank

11 May 2022 2:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA