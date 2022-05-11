'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal





Various law enforcement agencies, security companies, and community groups mobilised to find a toddler who was kidnapped in Grabouw on Friday afternoon

The two-year-old boy was kidnapped when his scholar transport was hijacked outside a primary school in the small farming community

A 27-year-old male suspect was later arrested for the theft of the vehicle and kidnapping

Grabouw CPF chairperson David Williams says it appears to have been an opportunistic crime

A two-year-old boy is safe and sound with his family after a hijacking nightmare in Grabouw on Friday afternoon.

The child was kidnapped when his scholar transport was hijacked outside Umyezo Primary School.

Grabouw community policing forum (CPF) chair David Williams says the hijacker got away with the vehicle, a silver Avanza, with the baby strapped in the backseat.

In a matter of minutes, various CPFs, police stations, neighbourhood watches, and community groups were "activated" to find him.

All law enforcement agencies in the Overberg region, including Grabouw SAPS, Gordons Bay SAPS, flying squad, K9 units, and metro police, worked together to track down the vehicle in less than an hour.

According to armed response company Gordon's Bay Security, the vehicle was found on the R44 in Kleinmond moving in the direction of Betty’s Bay.

A 27-year-old male suspect was arrested and the baby was recovered unharmed.

Williams says it took a coordinated effort across several towns and districts to get the child back safely to his family.

"This all happened through a coordinated approach," he tells CapeTalk.

Williams says the child's family is receiving support after the traumatising ordeal.

Many parents in the farming community of Grabouw rely on scholar transport services because there aren't many options available in the area.

Although some parents may be left with some safety fears, Williams believes that the incident was an opportunistic crime, not a targeted attack.

The transport went to a school called to Umyezo to go and pick up the children and the lady was hijacked at the school. David Williams, Chairperson - Grabouw CPF

The vehicle was taken but the child was still in the backseat... The hijacker then rushed off with the child in the vehicle. David Williams, Chairperson - Grabouw CPF