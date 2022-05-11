'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk





“I think it was a mistake to ban Donald Trump from Twitter,” said Elon Musk on Tuesday.

Musk, the world’s richest person, is in the process of buying the social media platform for R700 billion ($44 billion).

“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.

“The ban was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

Twitter removed Trump’s account after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

