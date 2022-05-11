'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk
“I think it was a mistake to ban Donald Trump from Twitter,” said Elon Musk on Tuesday.
Musk, the world’s richest person, is in the process of buying the social media platform for R700 billion ($44 billion).
“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.
“The ban was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”
Twitter removed Trump’s account after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
'If he buys it' he kept saying… Donald Trump… he wrote the material for us… Elon… doesn’t believe in permanent bans…Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
