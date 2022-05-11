Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening
CAPE TOWN - Eskom will implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Wednesday night after three generating units were taken offline for repairs.
Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday, as it struggles to keep up with demand.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The power utility said that two generating units would, however, be returned to service on Wednesday afternoon, while a generating unit at the Arnot power station was back in service.
Eskom said that the onset of winter and the increase in demand for electricity would lead to capacity constraints throughout the winter period, particularly during the morning and evening peaks. It said that this would generally require the implementation of power cuts during the evening peak.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 11, 2022
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight due to the failure of three
generation units pic.twitter.com/fsfqBgXmrQ
This article first appeared on EWN : Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
