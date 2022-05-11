Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit

Streaming issues? Report here
11 May 2022 2:14 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Mark Boucher
Mandy Weiner

Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher.

- The board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew all charges against national head coach, Mark Boucher, earlier this week

- Boucher had been due to face a disciplinary hearing following allegations of racism and gross misconduct

Mark Boucher. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

It's a story that has polarised cricket fans this week.

The dropping of disciplinary charges against national head coach, Mark Boucher.

The former wicketkeeper was due to face a disciplinary hearing on 16 May on charges of racism for bringing CSA into disrepute.

In revelations made in the Social Justice and Nation Building report, Boucher was alleged to have used racist and inappropriate language towards a teammate during his playing career.

On Monday, all charges against him were withdrawn, but anyone who says the process was a waste of time and money is being insensitive, says ESPNcricinfo's Firdose Moonda.

I don't think it was a waste of time at all, I think it was a necessary process that had to take place in order for cricket to start to confront the issues of the past, which had been swept under the carpet.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

To give people a voice is never a waste of time.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

However, Moonda concedes that there were some flaws in the way that the process was carried out.

I think the main issue is that the findings were tentative and it put Cricket South Africa in an impossible position.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

They had to do something with these tentative findings, they couldn't ignore them.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

So, how will this impact Cricket South Africa's reputation going forward?

Moonda says not going ahead with Boucher's disciplinary hearing given the lack of witnesses has perhaps helped CSA 'save face,' but what remains to be seen is what can be done with the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) process.

How can they ensure that grievances are heard and that team culture is addressed?

Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

Neither are the issues limited to race and racism but also an environment of toxic masculinity, says Moonda.

Cricket South Africa has for two years lurched from crisis to crisis.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo

RELATED: Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher

ALSO RELATED: Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges


This article first appeared on 702 : Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit





