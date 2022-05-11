'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba'





Football powerhouse Ria Ledwaba did not, as she had planned, announce nominations for the presidency of the SA Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday.

Safa earlier warned candidates to avoid canvassing prior to independent approval of their campaigns.

Danny Jordaan. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Safa members have nominated Ledwaba along with former vice-president Nomsa Mahlangu and Safa Tshwane president Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng to run against current president Danny Jordaan.

Rumours are swirling that the governance committee may disqualify the threesome.

Ria Ledwaba consulted her lawyers… she decided to play it safe, and not speak at the event… They went ahead with the launch… Marc Strydom, soccer writer - Sunday Times