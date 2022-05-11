'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba'
Football powerhouse Ria Ledwaba did not, as she had planned, announce nominations for the presidency of the SA Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday.
Safa earlier warned candidates to avoid canvassing prior to independent approval of their campaigns.
Safa members have nominated Ledwaba along with former vice-president Nomsa Mahlangu and Safa Tshwane president Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng to run against current president Danny Jordaan.
Rumours are swirling that the governance committee may disqualify the threesome.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom (scroll up to listen).
Ria Ledwaba consulted her lawyers… she decided to play it safe, and not speak at the event… They went ahead with the launch…Marc Strydom, soccer writer - Sunday Times
Prominent figures are backing Ria… it turned out to be a PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead… It backfired…Marc Strydom, soccer writer - Sunday Times
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Sport
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit
Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher.Read More
Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity
The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.Read More
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges
Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Enoch Nkwe, declined to testify at the Boucher's disciplinary hearing.Read More
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher
The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it made adverse findings against the former Proteas wicketkeeper.Read More
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.Read More
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status
Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. But after therapy, he’s in winning form again.Read More
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.Read More
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team
Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach.Read More
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about
Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team gaining exposure through ESPN and making it to regional champions where they will be playing in Rwanda.Read More