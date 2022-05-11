A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right?





The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps on claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.

In 2018, the City of Cape Town installed an “Intelligent Transport System” to stop trucks from getting stuck under the bridge, but it seemingly had no effect.

Built in 1882, “Bridget” or “Biddy”, as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Tessa Moore - administrator of the “Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge” Facebook group - and Justin Patrick, a page contributor.

… It’s been going on regularly ever since [July 1971] … We’d be rather disappointed if council sorted it out. It could be as simple as barring trucks and buses from coming up there. They [Prasa] are not going to do anything about the bridge! Tessa Moore

Excavating the road will be costly. You could have a gantry, the cheapest solution, but heightening the bridge will cost millions. Justin Patrick

She was made for wagons… Her best day was 21 December 2017. That week, she had a Checkers food services truck on the Monday, a Checkers truck on the Wednesday, and a Shoprite truck on the Thursday. Tessa Moore