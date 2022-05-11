A truck is stuck under a bridge in Muizenberg… you’ve heard it all before right?
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps on claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.
In 2018, the City of Cape Town installed an “Intelligent Transport System” to stop trucks from getting stuck under the bridge, but it seemingly had no effect.
Built in 1882, “Bridget” or “Biddy”, as the bridge is affectionately known, even has its own Facebook page.
It was built in 1882 before there were any cars.
RELATED: Muizenberg bridge 'Biddy' broke her truck fast and had a munch
Lester Kiewit interviewed Tessa Moore - administrator of the “Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge” Facebook group - and Justin Patrick, a page contributor.
… It’s been going on regularly ever since [July 1971] … We’d be rather disappointed if council sorted it out. It could be as simple as barring trucks and buses from coming up there. They [Prasa] are not going to do anything about the bridge!Tessa Moore
Excavating the road will be costly. You could have a gantry, the cheapest solution, but heightening the bridge will cost millions.Justin Patrick
She was made for wagons… Her best day was 21 December 2017. That week, she had a Checkers food services truck on the Monday, a Checkers truck on the Wednesday, and a Shoprite truck on the Thursday.Tessa Moore
More from Local
SA could face up to 104 days of load shedding: Eskom's de Ruyter
Meanwhile, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility has made available 4,000 hectares of land in Mpumalanga for renewable energy investments.Read More
Buckle up: South Africa is the 'most dangerous country to drive in'
Recent data from Zutobi gave driving scores for countries around the world based on factors such as seatbelt use, alcohol related accidents and speed limit - and awarded South Africa a disappointing safety score of 3.41/10Read More
Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050
Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.Read More
Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening
Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand.Read More
Schools breaking own rules on student disciplinary procedures - Equal Education
Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahiem Daniels of the Equal Education Law Centre about school disciplinary procedures.Read More
'A traumatising moment' - Grabouw baby rescued after horror hijacking ordeal
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Grabouw CPF chairperson David Williams.Read More
Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about violence and life on the Cape Flats.Read More
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest
Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ndithini Tyhido (Khayelitsha), Ricardo de Reude (Cape Flats YMCA) and Vernon Visagie (Manenberg) about violence and life on the Cape Flats.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity
The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
'Calling The Daughters': Your guide to womanhood
Pippa Hudson on her Family Matters feature speaks to personal development facilitator and mentor, Judy Bekker, on her new book 'Calling The Daughters'.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How to care for your prized new purebred dog without falling apart
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Michelle Thomas of TAH Sonstraal on dog breed and their inherited shortcomingsRead More
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?
While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.Read More
[WATCH] Cute Cape clawless otters 'play pirates' on boat in St Francis Bay
Sea Search shared an adorable video filmed by Linda Lombard shared on St Francis Bay Facebook group.Read More