Coming in hot: 12 things to do on Western Cape's Rooibos Route tour
Take a sip of the Cederberg Mountain in the Western Cape and fully experience the only place in the world where rooibos is cultivated.
Located in the Cederberg mountain region, the Rooibos Route experience is approximately a two-hour drive from Cape Town.
From crop to cup, enjoy a number of activities on offer at the farm and guesthouse, including an educational tour of how this uniquely South African product is produced.
Here's a list of some activities you can expect to enjoy at the only place in the world where rooibos grows.
• Learn how rooibos is produced – Skimmelberg offers educational buchu and rooibos farm tours
• Tea tastings where you’ll learn about the different varieties and recommended brewing techniques.
• Rooibos heritage tours (history of rooibos and Clanwilliam town).
• Sevilla Rock Art Tour, which involves a moderate 5km hike to 10 rock art sites dating back to between 1,600 and 8,000 years.
• Fynbos/flower tour, Biedouw Valley (go in spring when the Cederberg puts on an immaculate floral display).
• Hike, jog, mountain bike and horse-ride through beautiful, rugged scenery.
• Enjoy a boat cruise on the Clanwilliam Dam.
• Bouldering at Rocklands – a world-class bouldering site.
• Indulge in a rooibos spa pamper.
• Camp and/or picnic in the Cederberg.
• Mingle with the local community and learn about their life and culture, and how to Riel dance.
• Sip on rooibos-infused cuisine and sundowners.
Visit Rooibos Route experience for more details on how to enjoy South Africa’s most treasured brew.
This article first appeared on KFM : Coming in hot: 12 things to do on Western Cape's Rooibos Route tour
