[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K





One of South Africa’s most-loved road running events, the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K, takes place on Sunday (15 May).

The route starts in Milnerton and follows the coastline running in the direction of Table Mountain before finishing in lower Long Street.

Image: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Saturday road closures (from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM)

Lower Long St. - Between Walter Sisulu & Hans Strijdom Ave

Jetty St. - Between Lower Long & Lower Long St

Warf St. - Between Lower Long & Jetty St

Unnamed St. - Between Lower Long & Lower Loop St

Sunday road closures