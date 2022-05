[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K

One of South Africa’s most-loved road running events, the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K, takes place on Sunday (15 May).

The route starts in Milnerton and follows the coastline running in the direction of Table Mountain before finishing in lower Long Street.

Image: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Saturday road closures (from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM)

Lower Long St. - Between Walter Sisulu & Hans Strijdom Ave

Jetty St. - Between Lower Long & Lower Long St

Warf St. - Between Lower Long & Jetty St

Unnamed St. - Between Lower Long & Lower Loop St

Sunday road closures

West Coast Rd. - Between Boundary & Loxton Rd (2:00 AM to 10:30 AM)

Lower Loop St. - Between Hans Strijdom & Walter Sisulu Ave (2:00 AM TO 3:30 PM)

Darling St. - Between Buitenkant & Lower Plein St (4:30 AM TO 9:00 AM)

Long St. - Between Hans Strijdom & Wale St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Church St. - Between Burg St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Longmarket St. - Between Loop St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Shortmarket St. - Between Burg St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Hout St. - Between Burg St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Castle St. - Between Loop St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Riebeek St. - Between St. Georges Mall & Sea St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Prestwich St - Between Long St. & Loop St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)

Marine Dr. - Between N1 offramp & Boundary Rd (8:30 AM TO 11:00 AM)

N1/Marine Dr. Offramp - inbound (8:30 AM TO 11:00 AM)

Hans Strijdom Ave. - Between Heerengracht St. & Loop St (8:30 AM TO 12:00 PM)

Hans Strijdom Ave. - Between Bree St. & Heerengracht St (8:30 AM TO 12:00 PM)

FW De Klerk Blvd. - Between Heerengraght St. & Christiaan Barnard St (8:45 AM TO 11:15 AM)

Christiaan Barnard St. Between FW De Klerk Inbound & Outbound (8:45 AM TO 11:15 AM)

Hertzog Blvd. - Between DF Malan & Heerengracht St (8:45 AM TO 11:45 AM)

Lower Church St. - N1 Outbound onramp (8:45 AM TO 11:30 AM)

N1 Outbound (8:45 AM TO 11:30 AM)

Heerengracht St. - Between FW De Klerk. & Strand St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)

Adderley St. - Between Strand St. & Wale St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)

Rua Bartholomeu Dias Pl. - Between Salazar Pl. & Heerengraght St (8:45 AM TO 11:30 PM)

Darling St. - Between Adderley St. & Parliament St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)

Spin/Bureau St. - Between Adderley St. & Plein St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)

Wale St. - Between Adderley & Long St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)

Wale St. - Between Long & Burg St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)