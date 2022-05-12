[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K
One of South Africa’s most-loved road running events, the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K, takes place on Sunday (15 May).
The route starts in Milnerton and follows the coastline running in the direction of Table Mountain before finishing in lower Long Street.
Saturday road closures (from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM)
-
Lower Long St. - Between Walter Sisulu & Hans Strijdom Ave
-
Jetty St. - Between Lower Long & Lower Long St
-
Warf St. - Between Lower Long & Jetty St
-
Unnamed St. - Between Lower Long & Lower Loop St
Sunday road closures
-
West Coast Rd. - Between Boundary & Loxton Rd (2:00 AM to 10:30 AM)
-
Lower Loop St. - Between Hans Strijdom & Walter Sisulu Ave (2:00 AM TO 3:30 PM)
-
Darling St. - Between Buitenkant & Lower Plein St (4:30 AM TO 9:00 AM)
-
Long St. - Between Hans Strijdom & Wale St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Church St. - Between Burg St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Longmarket St. - Between Loop St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Shortmarket St. - Between Burg St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Hout St. - Between Burg St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Castle St. - Between Loop St. & Long St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Riebeek St. - Between St. Georges Mall & Sea St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Prestwich St - Between Long St. & Loop St (6:30 AM TO 12:15 PM)
-
Marine Dr. - Between N1 offramp & Boundary Rd (8:30 AM TO 11:00 AM)
-
N1/Marine Dr. Offramp - inbound (8:30 AM TO 11:00 AM)
-
Hans Strijdom Ave. - Between Heerengracht St. & Loop St (8:30 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
Hans Strijdom Ave. - Between Bree St. & Heerengracht St (8:30 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
FW De Klerk Blvd. - Between Heerengraght St. & Christiaan Barnard St (8:45 AM TO 11:15 AM)
-
Christiaan Barnard St. Between FW De Klerk Inbound & Outbound (8:45 AM TO 11:15 AM)
-
Hertzog Blvd. - Between DF Malan & Heerengracht St (8:45 AM TO 11:45 AM)
-
Lower Church St. - N1 Outbound onramp (8:45 AM TO 11:30 AM)
-
N1 Outbound (8:45 AM TO 11:30 AM)
-
Heerengracht St. - Between FW De Klerk. & Strand St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
Adderley St. - Between Strand St. & Wale St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
Rua Bartholomeu Dias Pl. - Between Salazar Pl. & Heerengraght St (8:45 AM TO 11:30 PM)
-
Darling St. - Between Adderley St. & Parliament St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
Spin/Bureau St. - Between Adderley St. & Plein St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
Wale St. - Between Adderley & Long St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)
-
Wale St. - Between Long & Burg St (8:45 AM TO 12:00 PM)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52532304_marathon-running-in-the-light-of-evening.html?vti=ncnlgcurb4se2lmk65-1-18
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More
More from Sport
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured
Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to mid-1980s. However, due to the colour of his skin, he was not eligible to represent his country.Read More
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again
Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising.Read More
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit
Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher.Read More
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba'
Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency.Read More
Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity
The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.Read More
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges
Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Enoch Nkwe, declined to testify at the Boucher's disciplinary hearing.Read More
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher
The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it made adverse findings against the former Proteas wicketkeeper.Read More
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.Read More
Capetonians urged to support CT Town Marathon in bid to earn World Major status
Former Springbok captain Francois Pienaar chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival
The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (Amdocs) 2022.Read More
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga
John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software.Read More
Eating real fruits lowers your risk for diabetes, says physician
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham chats to Professor Jennifer Rooke physician and owner of a lifestyle medicine clinic about cutting carbs and sugar in a bid to lose weight and live healthier.Read More
Local action movie 'Indemnity' in cinemas this weekend
Pippa Hudson spoke to the film’s director, Travis Taute, and the lead actor, Jarrid Geduld about the process of making this movie and what to expect.Read More
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in?
In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in.Read More
Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day
Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.Read More
From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success
Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More