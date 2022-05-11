What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice. 13 May 2022 5:45 PM
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for w... 13 May 2022 3:17 PM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
It's Friday the 13th: What superstitions do you still believe in? In honour of the only Friday the 13th of 2022, let's look at some of common superstitions that many people still believe in. 13 May 2022 6:47 PM
Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day Today marks World Cocktail Day, we openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-re... 13 May 2022 6:28 PM
From 'Aladdin' reject to 'Silverton Siege': Thabo Rametsi's journey to success Africa Melane speaks to actor Thabo Rametsi on how failure became the major key to his journey to success. 13 May 2022 6:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday. 12 May 2022 9:44 AM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for w... 13 May 2022 3:17 PM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)

11 May 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Us fed
Professor Adrian Saville
US inflation

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

US inflation is on its way down, but at a much slower rate than had been hoped.

It dipped to 8.3% in April, only a slight drop from the 40-year high of 8.5% in March.

The numbers will define how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise US interest rates, and these lead the rest of the world.

In March, South Africa's consumer price inflation accelerated to 5,9% from 5,7% in February.

Related stories:

As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes'

'25-basis-point rate hike paves way for 50-point hike if inflation expands '

Bruce Whitfield talks to Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist at Genera Capital) about how US inflation affects the rest of the world, including South Africa.

What really matters is the number ahead the point 3 or the point 5. We're talking about US inflation running at 8%... It's worth reminding ourselves what that inflation environment means for capital markets, asset prices, real estate, and in that mix also interest rates, which have been off the table for a long time.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

(commenting on what the trajectory is) The statistical answer... is there's a good chance that inflation goes lower.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Another factor to take into account is what the origins of the inflation rate are, and whether these have dissipated he says.

I'm not sure that the US Fed have yet taken raising interest rates seriously. Two useful economic models (the Taylor and Mankiw rules)... point to an interest rate of 7% or 8% in the US. We are so far away from that...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It is closer to home than you imagine... In particular emerging markets with sophisticated capital markets like South Africa would have to pay very close attention to what the US is doing on interest rates and if anything, would have to lead the US rather than respond to it.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It is uncommon for the US to run higher inflation than South Africa as it is at the moment says Saville.

If South Africa allows allows the gap between the interest rates to get too big, it would result in our currency devaluing, along with a host of related problems like capital outflow.

Pushed for a number, Prof. Saville says forward rate agreements point to a 2% interest rate over two years for South Africa.

Listen to the investment specialist's analysis in the audio below:




11 May 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Us fed
Professor Adrian Saville
US inflation

More from Business

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

13 May 2022 2:20 PM

The world’s richest person has suspended his attempt to buy the microblogging website.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

13 May 2022 7:07 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction

12 May 2022 9:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy

12 May 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?

12 May 2022 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022

12 May 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs

13 May 2022 5:45 PM

The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

13 May 2022 4:40 PM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

13 May 2022 3:17 PM

The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation

13 May 2022 3:06 PM

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

13 May 2022 12:47 PM

The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Every cent counts right now' - CT man raising money to fight his rare cancer

13 May 2022 12:22 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Grant Vanderwagen, the founder of the Mind Over Matter Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody

13 May 2022 12:00 PM

Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank. He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents warned to be vigilant amid rise in kidnapping, human trafficking cases

13 May 2022 10:59 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Missing Children South Africa's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Officials probing why shooter was not under police guard, says hospital CEO

13 May 2022 9:02 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr Jacques Hendricks, the acting CEO at New Somerset Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

Business

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

Business Lifestyle

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

World Local

EWN Highlights

Central African Republic bans documentary for 'inciting revolt'

13 May 2022 6:55 PM

George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs

13 May 2022 5:45 PM

Sassa will be able to provide extended child grant over 'next few days': Zulu

13 May 2022 5:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA