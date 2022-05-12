Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees
JOHANNESBURG - Netflix, in a bid to curb competition and increase revenue, announced a plan to set in motion ad-inclusive options at a cheaper price in addition to password sharing fees.
The on-demand streaming platform's executive memo informed employees that it plans to initiate the plan before the end of 2022 while password sharing will slightly be initiated over the next year or two, according to New York Times.
The note also stated that although the service has over 222 million subscribers, 100 million of them access the app through someone else’s account.
Netflix’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters, said: “So, if you’ve got a sister, that’s living in a different city, you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great. We’re not trying to shut down that sharing, but we’re going to ask you to pay a bit more to be able to share with her."
The memo said the ad-supported plan would launch, along with plans to charge for sharing.
Netflix has already launched the option in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru as part of a limited experiment.
The streaming giant, for the first time in 10 years, suffered a 35% drop in stock price last month and lost 200,000 subscribers alluding to significant financial challenges.
The company said the plunge was due to the suspension of Russian access in response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
This article first appeared on EWN : Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tv-remote-home-netflix-watch-5571609/
More from Business
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter
The world’s richest person has suspended his attempt to buy the microblogging website.Read More
Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More
Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.Read More
Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.Read More