Franschhoek Literary Festival makes a return after COVID hiatus





The Franschhoek Literary Festival is making a return after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of funding.

The festival will run from 13 until 15 May and brings together book worms for informal discussions, debates and writing workshops among others.

John Maytham speaks to festival organiser Ingeborg Pelser, who says they are ready to kick it off. Scroll up to listen to the interview.

We are ready for everyone and we sold 9,000 tickets already to date but we still have some space available for Friday’s sessions and Sunday. Ingeborg Pelser, festival organiser

Pelser says while it is not mandatory for attendees to be vaccinated or present a vaccine certificate, they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test.

“And an antigen test, we are not requiring a PCR test.” Ingeborg Pelser, festival organiser

Pelser says attendees can also expect an exciting line-up.