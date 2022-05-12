'Nothing to celebrate' - Nurses to march over 'horrible' working conditions
- The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union has called on all nurses to boycott International Nurses Day on Thursday 12 May
- A group of nurses is expected to march to the South African Nursing Council to highlight the challenges faced by nursing professionals in the country
Members of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union say there's nothing to celebrate this International Nurses Day.
Hundreds of union members are expected to march to the South African Nursing Council on Thursday to bring attention to a number of issues facing the profession.
"We want to use this day to highlight these frustrations so that the entire country knows we are not happy on the ground," says Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union president Rich Sicina.
Sicina says nurses, particularly those in the public sector, are facing horrible working conditions with staff and resource shortages at state facilities.
He says the council, which is the regulatory body of the nursing profession, has done little to advance the lives of nurses in South Africa.
We are working under horrible conditions, we are complaining about gross shortage of staff and a gross shortage of material resources. On top of that, we have a regulatory body that is not helping us but it sentences all nurses to permanent poverty.Rich Sicina, President - Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union is demanding that the accreditation of nursing qualifications be reviewed and taken over by the Council on Higher Education.
The union is also calling for nursing colleges that were shut down to be reopened and accredited so that the country can produce more nursing professionals.
You can wish us well, but as nurses on the ground, we are not going to celebrate International Nurses Day because we've been complaining about a lot of things. We believe we have nothing to celebrate, more especially here in South Africa under the public healthcare system.Rich Sicina, President - Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
We believe the South African Nursing Council is throwing us under the bus and we want it to let go of regulating nursing education. They must leave it to the Council on Higher Education.Rich Sicina, President - Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
Source : https://www.facebook.com/youngnursesindaba/photos/3163269177218870
