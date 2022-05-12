Towing operators down tools in protest over insurance firm fees





Members of the SA Repair and Towing Board are withholding their services as part of a national tow truck operator strike

SA Repair and Towing Board spokesperson Wesley Douglas has accused insurance firms, particularly OUTsurance, of abusing their market dominance and implementing unfair towing rates

OUTsurance says it has met with representatives of the association and explained the new towing rates to all operators

Some tow truck operators across South Africa are embarking on a strike over what they believe are unfair towing rates.

The South African Repair and Towing Board says large insurance companies are not paying tow operators the rates they require to stay afloat as businesses.

They have downed tools in protest against adjusted towing rates and insurance claims processes.

SA Repair and Towing Board spokesperson Wesley Douglas has accused some insurance firms, in particular OUTsurance, of abusing their market dominance and undercutting service providers.

Towers are having our fees eroded little by little by companies such as OUTsurance. We have launched a denial of service action against OUTsurance because OUTsurance is undercutting our towers, they are taking away some of the services we've had over the years. Wesley Douglas, Spokeserson - SA Repair and Towing Board

The insurance companies are using their dominant position to come against us as individual tow truckers and try and strip away what's already a very small margin. Wesley Douglas, Spokeserson - SA Repair and Towing Board

"We want to see equality and a regulated environment," Douglas tells CapeTalk.

However, OUTsurance has denied the allegations and claims that the SA Repair and Towing Board is sharing inaccurate information.

The company says it met with members of the association in April before the implementation of the new towing rates this month.

In a statement sent to CapeaTalk, OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar says the company explained the new rates to all towing operators and is surprised to learn about the recent dissatisfaction with the fees.

Kawulesar says OUTsurance has asked for the SA Repair and Towing Board to disclose which tow operating companies it represents in order to continue further engagements.

We contract individually with the tow operators and not via any associations... We cannot engage with two or three individual towers who purport to represent a group of towers without confirmation of the members of the association. Natasha Kawulesar, Spokesperson - OUTsurance

However, Douglas claims that operators prefer not to speak up individually because they fear being victimised.