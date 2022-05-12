'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says he doesn't care that much about what broadcaster JJ Tabane said about him but he cares about his integrity.
Manuel says it took him years to build his integrity for it to be destroyed by Tabane.
During an interview on a YouTube channel The Hustlers Corner, Tabane said the former finance minister was part of the formation of the Congress of the People (Cope).
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Manuel says the media must be abused.
We must not allow Nkgopotse Tabane to make up things when he is sitting with his friends called The Hustlers Corner and just pronounce and then refused to recognise that he may have made an error. JJ can't make up things about the lives of people when he is sitting with his friends.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
We must not allow the media to be abused by people who happen to have a PhD in media studies. It should not be abused, it's much too serious.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
Manuel says these allegations strip him of his integrity and JJ must understand that.
JJ might be of the means where he can donate lots of money to lawyers. It is a very expensive exercise to litigate, I would like to avoid it that is why I said admit error and let's move on. He is going to donate a lot of money to lawyers, that is all he is going to do.Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More