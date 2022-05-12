'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American... 14 May 2022 1:50 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
Eating real fruits lowers your risk for diabetes, says physician Afternoon Drive with John Maytham chats to Professor Jennifer Rooke physician and owner of a lifestyle medicine clinic about cutti... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday. 12 May 2022 9:44 AM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for w... 13 May 2022 3:17 PM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel

12 May 2022 8:11 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Cope
Trevor Manuel
Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must not be abused.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says he doesn't care that much about what broadcaster JJ Tabane said about him but he cares about his integrity.

Manuel says it took him years to build his integrity for it to be destroyed by Tabane.

During an interview on a YouTube channel The Hustlers Corner, Tabane said the former finance minister was part of the formation of the Congress of the People (Cope).

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Manuel says the media must be abused.

We must not allow Nkgopotse Tabane to make up things when he is sitting with his friends called The Hustlers Corner and just pronounce and then refused to recognise that he may have made an error. JJ can't make up things about the lives of people when he is sitting with his friends.

Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

We must not allow the media to be abused by people who happen to have a PhD in media studies. It should not be abused, it's much too serious.

Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

Manuel says these allegations strip him of his integrity and JJ must understand that.

JJ might be of the means where he can donate lots of money to lawyers. It is a very expensive exercise to litigate, I would like to avoid it that is why I said admit error and let's move on. He is going to donate a lot of money to lawyers, that is all he is going to do.

Trevor Manuel, Former finance minister

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel




12 May 2022 8:11 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Cope
Trevor Manuel
Onkgopotse JJ Tabane

More from Local

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM

Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month

14 May 2022 1:34 PM

Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'

14 May 2022 7:08 AM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs

13 May 2022 5:45 PM

The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

13 May 2022 4:40 PM

Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

13 May 2022 3:17 PM

The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation

13 May 2022 3:06 PM

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity

13 May 2022 12:47 PM

The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Every cent counts right now' - CT man raising money to fight his rare cancer

13 May 2022 12:22 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Grant Vanderwagen, the founder of the Mind Over Matter Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

Business

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

Business Lifestyle

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

World Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane Transport MMC promises Numsa a response on their demands by Wednesday

14 May 2022 7:13 PM

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM

Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her 5-year sentence

14 May 2022 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA