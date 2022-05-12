



CAPE TOWN - Social grant recipients won't able to access their money at the usual pay points this month.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is citing “measures beyond its control” for this latest debacle.

The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi stressed that beneficiaries could use their Sassa or Post Office bank cards.

"This is due to the South African Post Office and its outlet reporting that it will no longer service certain Sassa clients due to numerous challenges they are experiencing. Sassa advises all affected clients to use other payment channels like supermarkets to draw their grants using their gold Sassa/Sapo card," Letsatsi said.

#SASSA The South African Social Security Agency has requested grant recipients to use “other payment methods due to cash challenges” KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022

#SASSA says the arrangement is only for this month - any changes later on will be communicated. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022

Letsatsi said that those drawing a COVID-19 social relief of distress grant were also affected.

"Sassa is currently implementing contingency measures where both Sassa and Sapo officials will be present at pay points. This is meant to assist clients with PINs so that they are able to draw their grants at their nearest supermarkets," he said.

Sassa encouraged recipients of this grant to update their details on its website for their money to be deposited into their personal bank accounts.

This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'