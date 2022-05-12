Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'
CAPE TOWN - Social grant recipients won't able to access their money at the usual pay points this month.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is citing “measures beyond its control” for this latest debacle.
The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi stressed that beneficiaries could use their Sassa or Post Office bank cards.
"This is due to the South African Post Office and its outlet reporting that it will no longer service certain Sassa clients due to numerous challenges they are experiencing. Sassa advises all affected clients to use other payment channels like supermarkets to draw their grants using their gold Sassa/Sapo card," Letsatsi said.
#SASSA The South African Social Security Agency has requested grant recipients to use “other payment methods due to cash challenges” KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022
#SASSA says the arrangement is only for this month - any changes later on will be communicated.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022
Letsatsi said that those drawing a COVID-19 social relief of distress grant were also affected.
"Sassa is currently implementing contingency measures where both Sassa and Sapo officials will be present at pay points. This is meant to assist clients with PINs so that they are able to draw their grants at their nearest supermarkets," he said.
Sassa encouraged recipients of this grant to update their details on its website for their money to be deposited into their personal bank accounts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More