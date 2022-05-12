'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'
- The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) has reported a jump in fraud claims in South Africa
- The association says insurance fraudsters and syndicates taking lives in their attempts to cheat life insurers
- Asisa convenor Megan Govender says life insurers are working closely with police to investigate suspicious cases, particularly in the Eastern Cape
There's been a significant increase in fraudulent and dishonest insurance claims in South Africa, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).
The association, which published its life insurance claim statistics for 2021, has found various insurance fraud syndicates across the country, particularly in the Eastern Cape.
According to Asisa's forensic department, organised criminals were involved in 68 of the 3,268 cases of fraud involving funeral policies last year.
Funeral insurance involved the highest incidence of fraud and dishonesty, followed by death cover, disability cover, hospital cash plans, and retrenchment benefit cover.
Asisa forensics standing committee convenor Megan Govender says multiple syndicates have been killing victims and cashing in on funeral claims.
"Individuals are seeing it as an easy means to make easy money, finding ways to knock off innocent people in order to benefit," Govender says.
A suspicious case is being probed in the Eastern Cape after a mother and her daughter were shot in a field a day after life cover was taken out in their names.
Govender tells CapeTalk that Asisa is working with police officials to investigate these matters, especially policy claims linked to unnatural deaths in the Eastern Cape.
RELATED: 'Insurance killer' ex-cop found guilty on six counts of murder
There's just been an increase in syndicate involved in our funeral claims specifically in the last year.Megan Govender, Convenor - Asisa forensics standing committee
We are currently working with the South African Police Service to get to the bottom of this... we are working with the relevant authorities to understand what the extent of this is.Megan Govender, Convenor - Asisa forensics standing committee
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/coffins_.html?sti=lc5iwx57wg68pmhn92|&mediapopup=133968591
