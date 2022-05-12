Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane





Former African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Trevor Manuel says his membership with the party has lapsed.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Manuel says his Damascus moment was when former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe called him a free agent after he said that former president Jacob Zuma should pay back the money used for his Nkandla homestead upgrades.

He adds that the Gupta plane landing in Waterkloof Air Force Base was also a total turnoff and confirmed his decision.

I am not a member of the party. Trevor Manuel, Former ANC NEC member

I think close monitoring of the events post Polokwane 2007, even though I remained a member of the NEC for five more years and I remained a member of the cabinet until 2014, the magic, the stance of moral leadership that had shaped the ANC through my youth was gone. I think the event of Polokwane took that away. Trevor Manuel, Former ANC NEC member

Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must not be abused.

Manuel says he doesn't care that much about what broadcaster JJ Tabane said about him but he cares about his integrity. It took him years to build his integrity for it to be destroyed by Tabane.

During an interview on a YouTube channel The Hustlers Corner, Tabane said the former finance minister was part of the formation of the Congress of the People

