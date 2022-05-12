Cape Town City Guide: Seven vibey ways to end off Taurus Season





Though this week marks its last weekend, Taurus season is still in full swing, so why not indulge a bit while you can still use the season of the bull as a (very valid) excuse?

This season can bring out our inner homebody, but it could also leave us craving for the finer, more artsy things in life.

So, in celebration of that, here are seven things you can do this weekend to live your best life.

GIVE INTO YOUR EARTHY SIDE

There aren’t many things as relaxing and chilled than strolling through a market and picking out your favourite artisanal produce and few markets do this as aptly as the Earth Fair Market.

Located in Constantia, the market prides itself in creating an ambiance that is relaxing and welcoming, perfect to cap off Taurus season.

It is open for trading on Wednesdays between 4pm and 9pm, and Saturdays between 10am and 3pm.

GO TO A LITERARY FESTIVAL

A little further afield of Cape Town, the Franshhoek Literary Festival is back and better than ever!

Cancelled in 2020 for a lack of funding, the beloved non-profit organisation is hosting a festival for all you literary enthusiasts - running from 13 to 15 May with over 100 local and international authors attending in the stunning Winelands town.

The festival includes writing workshops, discussions, theatre acts and music, to name just a few of the events.

Even if you’re not an avid reader, what’s more aesthetic than a book festival in the Winelands?

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS

A list of things to do during the last weekend of Taurus season is incomplete without indulging in some responsible drinking.

For an added experience of luxury, what’s better than having bottomless mimosas with your mates or your significant other?

Located in The Silo, The Pot Luck Club is the perfect space to fully indulge in the finer things in life as you spend the mid-morning as a foodie with a taste for opulence. The views are also spectacular.

GET CULTURED

Going to a museum is perhaps one of the most Taurus things one can do, so why not put your best fit on and enjoy all the historical culture the city has to offer.

Located in Simon's Town, the aptly named Simon's Town Museum offers attendees an authentic look into one of the most pivotal areas at the Cape Point whose rich history includes and international exploration, migration, social change and politics in South Africa.

GO JAZZING

Of all the genres of music in the world, Jazz is arguably the one that suits Taurus the most. It's light, relaxing but always feel rich and dynamic, just like The Bull.

So, if you're looking to go out but skip the thump-thump, The Blue Room at Grub & Vine is the Mother City's hottest new jazz venue.

Every Wednesday to Saturday, you can bathe in the glory of the genre with live performance from top Jazz artists as well as indulge in a decadent dinner or a nice cocktail.

THE BIGGER THE BURGER, THE BETTER

This list could, of course, not conclude without a specific food-related activity to set your taste buds alight and become a real foodie (even if it's just every now and then).

For the ultimate opulent food experience, head on to Burger and Lobster Cape Town at Cape Town City Centre where you can find some of the country's best gourmet burgers at premium prices.

So, if you have a few bucks to spare, head to this "exciting, trendy restaurant and cocktail bar."

