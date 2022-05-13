SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail





The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says government is setting up the healthcare system to fail by undertraining and under-hiring doctors and nurses.

The current doctor-to-patient ratio in South Africa is estimated as one doctor per 3,198 people.

Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors.

Mzukwa says not only are there too few doctors and nurses but there have also been issues of healthcare professionals being attacked because of the long lines and slow service caused by the shortages.

This situation is apparently driving doctors and nurses out of the country as they are unable to get work or are put in high-risk situations when they are on duty.

We have got people that we know who have already left the country and when you raise these issues with government, they say you are fear mongering. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson of South African Medical Association

