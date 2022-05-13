SAMA: Govt has set the healthcare system up to fail
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says government is setting up the healthcare system to fail by undertraining and under-hiring doctors and nurses.
The current doctor-to-patient ratio in South Africa is estimated as one doctor per 3,198 people.
Mandy Wiener spoke to SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa about the shortage of doctors.
Mzukwa says not only are there too few doctors and nurses but there have also been issues of healthcare professionals being attacked because of the long lines and slow service caused by the shortages.
This situation is apparently driving doctors and nurses out of the country as they are unable to get work or are put in high-risk situations when they are on duty.
We have got people that we know who have already left the country and when you raise these issues with government, they say you are fear mongering.Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson of South African Medical Association
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37843295_female-doctor-writing-down-her-notes-about-little-kid.html
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More