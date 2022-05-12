UKZN graduations: Ululations, tears of joy and a 'split'
JOHANNESBURG - It's graduation season and all the hard work is finally paying off.
It's no surprise that the excitement on stage is just a loud as that on the audience floor. University of KwaZulu-Natal students have been talking the 'walk of fame' this week and their loved ones are there to share in on this important moment.
The celebrations, as they collect their qualifications, have been the highlight of each ceremony. From a split (yes, you read that right) to ululations and tears of joy, these moments are proof that when one wins, we all win.
Take a look at some of these amazing moments:
This makes me emotional 🥺🥺👉👈#MyUKZN #UKZN #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/ec29vkjclW— Advovolicious 𓃵 (@advovolicious) May 12, 2022
#UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/7mX7WmrFrb— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 12, 2022
Idedele graduate, khuphuka!!! Ushuni we-graduation ceremony #UKZNGrad2022 #MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/UMpjw4HYJs— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
A proud and emotional parent singing from the heart.— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
Graduation is a stepping stone to a better tomorrow.#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/I31KZZ21jZ
#UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/vKlD4776sH— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 12, 2022
#UKZNGrad2022 will give you FOMO and make one wish there’s “Graduate Now, Study Later” option 😂#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/s36R67w2ND— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
#UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/Q0ZlSjxxee— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 12, 2022
I-Walk ye-Graduate #UKZNGrad2022#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/hJ7MkoIJmz— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
Wathi mhhhhhh akazang’ alahle ithemba!!! 😂😂😂 Khuphuka King Nuba.— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 11, 2022
Be part of the exciting moments and engage us on #UKZNGrad2022.#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/juRVZk5Saf
That special dance you do when you are about to grab I-Phakade lakho being a UKZN qualification.#MyUKZN #MyPride #UKZN #InspiringGreatness #Graduation #UKZNGrad2022 pic.twitter.com/pmAvHWZ5bP— University of KZN (@UKZN) May 10, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : UKZN graduations: Ululations, tears of joy and a 'split'
