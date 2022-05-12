Thank you! Our audience brings love and compassion to KZN flood victims
JOHANNESBURG - There has been an incredible outpouring of support by Primedia Broadcasting listeners for its KwaZulu-Natal Flood Relief Initiative following the effects that the disastrous flood had on the province.
Support has been massive, which included two schools, Curro Midrand and De Kuilen Primary School, whose initiatives set up dedicated collection rives by learners and their parents in an incredible display of philanthropy.
Due to the amount of donations received, Gift of Givers has been able to provide and distribute bevy of non-perishable goods and other necessities to the affected regions, something it would not have been able to do without dedicated Primedia Broadcasting listeners.
This support has extended across the country where collection points from Johannesburg’s East Rand Mall, which was able to gather over 250 tins of food and other essential products, and N1 City in Cape Town where trolleys of items were collected including 600 tins and other foodstuff.
“Gift of the Givers appreciates this incredible generosity from South Africans who have shown nothing but love and compassion for their fellow citizens in KZN who have lost hundreds of family members, their homes and their material possessions. These generous outpourings bring hope, renewal and strength to pick up the pieces and carry on in extremely challenging circumstances,” said Gift of Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
