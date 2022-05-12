It's time to declare a state of disaster over Eskom and SA's power woes: DA





CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday called for a state of disaster to be declared over Eskom and the ailing electricity sector.

The party also announced that it had taken the “unprecedented” step to have this issue placed on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting.

DA MP Solly Malatsi said unless the matter was declared a state of disaster, South Africans could expect more load shedding: “Unless a concerted effort is taken to remove obstacles standing in the way of independent power generation South Africa could face another decade of load shedding disruptions.”

The party said now was the time to put aside any political differences and put our collective effort into addressing load shedding.

STAGE 2 ANNOUNCED

Earlier, Eskom announced it would implement stage 2 power cuts between 5pm and 10pm on Thursday night.

The power utility said this was due to continued constraints on the power grid.

Eskom has implemented power cuts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to meet the demand for power.

It again reiterated that the implementation of rolling blackouts were a last resort to protect the national power grid.

