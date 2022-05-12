Satanic Church dominee answers frequently asked questions about his religion





Satanism is a full-on, official religion in South Africa.

The South African Satanic Church delivers community services (prioritising the rights of women and the welfare of animals) and does Satanic Bible study

It is, much like Buddhism, a non-theistic religion, meaning belief or non-belief in a deity is not an integral part of practising the faith.

Anecdotally, it seems that most Satanists do not believe in Satan, as most Christians presumably do.

Satanists do not sacrifice animals; that’s a mental health issue.

They promote religious plurality and are, therefore, not against Christianity, just the unfair privilege it possesses in our cultures.

Lester Kiewit interviewed SA Satanic Church cofounder Riaan Swiegelaar and also spoke to Dr Nicky Falkof, a cultural studies scholar at Wits University.

Falkof is the author of Risk, anxiety and moral panic in South Africa.

