Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American... 14 May 2022 1:50 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
Eating real fruits lowers your risk for diabetes, says physician Afternoon Drive with John Maytham chats to Professor Jennifer Rooke physician and owner of a lifestyle medicine clinic about cutti... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday. 12 May 2022 9:44 AM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for w... 13 May 2022 3:17 PM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'

12 May 2022 4:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Thailand
Dagga
Marijuana
Dagga legalisation
cannabis

The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.

Thailand will provide free dagga trees to a million households, announced Minister of Health Anutin Charnvirakul.

The country, known for its draconian drug laws, legalised the use and cultivation of dagga in January.

It legalised dagga for medical use in 2018.

Times they are a-changin' in Thailand. © promesaartstudio/123rf.com

RELATED: People are sticking dagga up their bums and apparently it’s a good idea

Charnvirakul says the government wants dagga to become “a household crop” and that it will allow people to grow as many plants as they like.

Thailand is the latest in a growing list of countries, including South Africa, that intends to create a legal dagga industry.

RELATED: 'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'




12 May 2022 4:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Thailand
Dagga
Marijuana
Dagga legalisation
cannabis

More from World

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

13 May 2022 3:17 PM

The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk

11 May 2022 10:48 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash

11 May 2022 10:44 AM

Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?

10 May 2022 10:41 AM

Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike

6 May 2022 1:13 PM

This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion

4 May 2022 2:53 PM

The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

2 May 2022 4:48 PM

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks

13 May 2022 5:20 PM

This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected

13 May 2022 2:40 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

13 May 2022 2:20 PM

The world’s richest person has suspended his attempt to buy the microblogging website.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice

13 May 2022 7:07 AM

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, the project lead for youth advocacy campaign, Youth Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction

12 May 2022 9:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy

12 May 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?

12 May 2022 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022

12 May 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

Business

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

Business Lifestyle

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

World Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane Transport MMC promises Numsa a response on their demands by Wednesday

14 May 2022 7:13 PM

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM

Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her 5-year sentence

14 May 2022 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA