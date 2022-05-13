Buy food or find work? SA youth forced to make a difficult choice
The high cost of being poor is felt by most of South Africa's youth.
Eight out of 10 people in this country have to spread their constrained funds between finding a job and having a meal, this is according to a study by advocacy campaign, Youth Capital and Open Dialogue.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham talks to Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead for the campaign, on the high cost of looking for employment on the country's youth.
Duncan found that the estimated costs that young job seekers spend is around R500 a month on data and transport.
She adds that the need for data has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic with companies opting for virtual interviews.
A lot of young people, maybe because of COVID, have been invited to online interviews and that costs a lot of data.Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead for Youth Capital
While the average person might argue that being interviewed in the comfort of your own home is a privilege, for some impoverished people, taking a taxi to the venue and back would amount to much less, says Duncan.
You might think it’s easier to do an online interview but for someone who’s maybe battling poor network coverage, load shedding, a basic smartphone and then the cost of data, which seems negligible to you and I who are on contracts, these are really barriers for young job seekers.Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead for Youth Capital
The often unseen costs of looking for a job, such as making way to certify qualifications, sending emails, calling potential employers and logging into a computer (if you don't have access to one in your home) accumulate quite significantly for cash-strapped individuals, says Duncan.
Youth Capital suggests an integration into zero-data websites and WhatsApp communications as an alternative solution to the problem.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1510/rawpixel151001370/45903847-job-search-career-hiring-opportunity-employment-concept.jpg
More from Business
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter
The world’s richest person has suspended his attempt to buy the microblogging website.Read More
Takatso Consortium welcomes the finance minister's support for SAA transaction
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tshepo Mahloele, chairman at Takatso Consortium.Read More
Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
Bruce Whitfield speaks Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital.Read More
Why was more than $200bn worth of cryptocurrency wiped off the market in a day?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO and Co-Founder of VALR.com.Read More
Sappi profits boosted by global paper demand in 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, CEO of Sappi.Read More
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop'
The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes.Read More