Personal finance advice for investing when the markets are topsy-turvy
- Volatile markets are causing investors to rethink their financial decisions
- Rising costs and the ongoing war in the Ukraine is adding to the uncertainty in the markets
The volatility of the markets will have you feeling rich one day, but within the blink of an eye share prices drop, leaving you desperately needing to make a Plan B to safeguard your investments.
So what do you need to do to ensure you can safely invest in a topsy-turvy market?
Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital says you can still benefit financially during these volatile times.
Don't make big radical calls when you own quality assets...The opportunities for owning quality assets and especially buying quality assets at a good price, don't present themselves when everything is going well.Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital
The best opportunities are when the troubles are landing on your lap, and that's where we are now, so it;s not the time to run away.Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital
RELATED: Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
If you are trying to get growth on your investments in the future, then these kinds of times when everything is going up and down the whole time...that is the time that you should be saying this is normal and part and parcel of being in markets.Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital
Inflation is a concern that investors have had for many decades. It's something that we get used to and we will adapt to... and sitting in cash is just going to be a terrible idea over time.Warren Ingram, financial planner and Executive Director of Galileo Capital
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63736780_retirement-planning-a-finance-money-calculator-notes-calculator-top-view-work.html
