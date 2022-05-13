Volunteers spread hope and warmth with knitted blankets for KZN flood victims
- More than 4,500 blankets woven by volunteers will go to charities and families in KZN just in time for winter
- The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project partnered with humanitarian relief group Gift of the Givers to create a "Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope" earlier this week
More than 4,500 blankets that were knitted with love will be donated to the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims to help keep them warm this winter.
The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative has joined forces with humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers to make sure the colourful knitted blankets reach those in need during the cold winter months.
On Wednesday, the blankets were put together in a square shape to create a "Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope".
The colourful display was revealed at Steyn City School in Midrand and the blankets were handed over to Gift of the Givers to distribute.
Brendan Grealy, who chairs the 67 Blankets initiative says volunteer ‘KnitWits’ from across South Africa took their time to stitch together their beautiful creations.
It's come from someone who has dedicated two weeks... or one week of their life to actually make a beautiful blanket.Brendan Grealy, Chair - 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela
Grealy says homemade blankets are more meaningful than store-bought blankets because they were made with love.
There are currently 16,000 people in South Africa who are part of the 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela project and the organisation's footprint stretches to nine other countries.
People want to belong to something. They need a conduit to be able to do something for people less privileged than themselves.Brendan Grealy, Chair - 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10160485107334175&set=p.10160485107334175
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More