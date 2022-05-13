Trevor Noah pays touching tribute to his grandmother after her passing





JOHANNESBURG - Comedian Trevor Noah has paid tribute to his grandmother, Frances "Gogo" Noah, who was laid to rest on Thursday.

The Daily Show host posted a silent video of the two posing for a photo with the caption "How can I smile for a photo when I don't have teeth?"

In posts on social media, the comedian revealed that his grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep earlier this week. He said that she had "blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest".

"My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family's greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones" tweeted Noah.

Gogo Noah had appeared in her grandson's Comedy Central show, and he frequently spoke about her on The Daily Show.

In his Twitter thread, Noah recounted who his grandmother was and the influences she had on him and others.

"Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week," he tweeted.

The comedian thanked his fans for their condolences, adding that he had cried all week celebrating her life.

A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest.



