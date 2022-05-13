Officials probing why shooter was not under police guard, says hospital CEO





The man who allegedly killed a constable and two patients at New Somerset Hospital on Saturday was apparently involved in a bloody altercation with police two days prior

Jean-Paul Malgas, who's an ex-cop, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer in the violent altercation

According to the hospital CEO, Dr Jacques Hendricks, Malgas arrived at the hospital under police guard but the police later left

Police are keeping a close watch at the entrance to the Somerset Hospital. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the reasons why the alleged shooter at the New Somerset Hospital was not under police guard after being admitted to the facility.

That's according to Dr Jacques Hendricks, the hospital's acting CEO, who confirmed that the suspect initially arrived at the facility under police watch.

Jean-Paul Malgas, the former police officer accused of killing a constable and two patients at the hospital, made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Malgas was a patient at New Somerset Hospital in Green Point when he allegedly disarmed the constable who was there guarding another patient on Saturday night.

It has since emerged that Malgas was involved in a domestic dispute two days before the shooting last week, on Thursday 5 May.

On the Thursday, there was an incident that took place on the West Coast... he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer. Dr Jacques Hendricks, Acting CEO - New Somerset Hospital

It's alleged that two police officers arrived on the scene in Hopefield on the West Coast where Malgas was shot in the leg after stabbing one of the officers.

According to reports, he was arrested and admitted to another hospital before being transferred to New Somerset.

Hendricks says it's unclear why police did not keep watch over him after he was admitted to the facility.

He was actually brought to us under police guard and somewhere the police sort of left and that's what they will investigate of course. Dr Jacques Hendricks, Acting CEO - New Somerset Hospital

The hospital CEO tells CapeTalk that all the facts of the shooting, including the possible motive, are being investigated by police.

Earlier this week, the Western Cape Health Department claimed Malgas had no history of prior mental illness but his lawyer has since told the court that he is suicidal and suffers from depression.

Hendricks says staff at New Somerset Hospital are still receiving trauma counselling following the tragic incident.

He's commended Sister Diane Seale, the nurse who calmed Malgas after the fatal shooting, for her bravery during the tense situation.

Hendricks says hospital footage shows how she put her life on the line to protect other patients from danger.