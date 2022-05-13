'Every cent counts right now' - CT man raising money to fight his rare cancer





A crowd-funding page has been created to help Capetonian Grant Vanderwagen fund his costly cancer treatments.

Vanderwagen was diagnosed with a paraganglioma, a very rare form of cancer, two years ago.

He had a tumour removed from his brain in 2020 but the cancer has since spread to his abdomen, chest, and neck.

Over R80,000 has been raised so far to help support Grant Vanderwagen through his cancer journey.

The Capetonian was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer known as paraganglioma, which causes tumours to develop at various body sites.

In 2020, Vanderwagen removed a tumour the size of a tennis ball from his brain but early last year, doctors discovered that the cancer had spread to his abdomen, chest, and neck.

The cancer is called paraganglioma and it's basically soft tissue tumours in my abdomen, chest, neck and my lymph nodes. Grant Vanderwagen, Founder - Mind Over Matter Foundation

He's undergone 24 sessions of radiation and will have his fourth nuclear treatment on Friday.

Each nuclear treatment costs up to R67,000 and is not covered by his medical aid.

Vanderwagen has created a foundation called Mind Over Matter to help support his fundraising efforts, with the aim of helping other people battling cancer in the future.

You can visit the BackaBuddy website here to donate towards his medical bills.

[The treatments] are very, very expensive and I can only have 12 in total. Today will be my fourth. Grant Vanderwagen, Founder - Mind Over Matter Foundation