Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival
Calling all literary enthusiasts: for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Franshoek Literary Festival returns and promises to be bigger than ever.
The famed festival is one of the few major festivals in the country that is wholly dedicated to the celebration of literature works around the world that sees over 100 local and international authors.
As a writer and avid reader, it brings me joy to see the craft be celebrated on such a grandiose scale as the hype and excitement for the festival grows more and more palpable.
Like show host Bongani Bingwa, I would have loved if the festival was lived stream a la Coachella so that enthusiasts around the country who cannot attend the festival in person could still join in on all the fun remotely. Maybe an idea for next year’s festival?
Bingwa speaks to author and veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams to find out more.
As the interview played, I couldn’t help but notice that the authors and books highlighted in the interview were distinctly focused on social and world issues which should further excite those who like engaging in content distinctly rooted in social commentary and analysis.
Perhaps it’s because, like Jaden Smith, they want to talk about the social, political and economic state of the world right now, but what excites me personally are literary works and authors based in creative fiction.
Seeing that the festival thrives through festivities based on sociopolitical frameworks, fictional creative writing has been proven to be one of the main driving forces for social commentary in history and pop culture for the general public.
There is also no contest that fictional literature's influence extends beyond the author's imagination and into the lives, thoughts and ideologies of just about everyone in the world either directly or indirectly.
Even some of the simplest stories arguably have one of their main strengths in their subtextual underpinnings that lead readers to think more deeply about these things through its relative accessibility coupled with entertainment value.
As someone introduced to literature with Stephen King's Carrie, non-fiction is cool and everything, but fiction will always reign supreme.
The festival includes writing workshops, discussions, theatre acts and music, to name just a few of the events and takes place 13 to 15 May at the scenic Franshoek Winelands.
Find out more about the festival in the interview above.
Of all the festivals that Franshoek holds, even Bastille Day, this is the one they love the most because of the excitement and the buzz.Jenny Crwys-Williams - Author and veteran broadcaster
This article first appeared on 702 : Social commentary to reign supreme at the 2022 Franshoek Literary Festival
