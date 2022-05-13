Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody
JOHANNESBURG - A high-ranking Portuguese banker-cum-fugitive fraudster who was arrested in South Africa late last year, has died in custody before he could be extradited.
Former chair of the Portuguese Private Bank, Joao Rendeiro, fled his home country late last year after he was convicted of a string of graft charges related to the collapse of the bank.
He was subsequently arrested by Interpol in Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban, and was due to appear in court on Friday for an extradition hearing.
Rendeiro was found guilty of a raft of charges, including computer and document forgery, fraud, breach of confidence and money laundering, all linked to the collapse of the Portuguese Private Bank.
He was slapped with a combined total of more than 18 years behind bars and against this backdrop fled Portugal in September.
He was arrested two months later and had been in custody at Westville Prison since then.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Friday morning confirmed that Rendeiro had died in custody.
He said that an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of and circumstances leading to his death.
This article first appeared on EWN : Top Portuguese banker on the run for fraud dies in SA custody
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/prison-prison-cell-jail-crime-553836/
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More
Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
The power utility said in a statement this is due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.Read More