Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced stage 2 power cuts for Friday from 5pm until 10pm.
It is the fifth consecutive evening of rolling power cuts this week.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The power utility said in a statement on Friday that this was due to a continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening expected to peak.
“Several generating units are expected to return to service this afternoon and through the weekend. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system with a view to adjusting the stage of load shedding accordingly.”
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 13, 2022
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight due to continued constraints on the power system pic.twitter.com/ccnKmpUYDZ
Earlier in the week, the power utlility’s Andre de Ruyter warned that the country could face up to 104 days of power cuts with stage three being the highest implemented.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance has called for a state of disaster to be declared over Eskom and the ailing electricity sector and that Cabinet should urgently look into this.
Eskom has urged citizens to use electricity sparingly, especially between the hours of 5am and 9am and 4pm to 10pm.
This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts set for Friday night as Eskom struggles with generating capacity
Source : Pexels
