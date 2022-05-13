Scientists successfully grow plants in moon soil – for the first time ever
It was a wild week for science.
Researchers grew plants in soil from the moon while astronomers published a never-before-seen image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy.
RELATED: Scientists create sun on Earth with nuclear fusion – then holds it for 5 seconds
Scientists used soil samples taken during moon missions between 1969 and 1972 to grow a type of cabbage.
For the first six days, the moon soil-grown plants looked indistinguishable from earth soil-grown ones.
After that, the lunar plants started to wilt, but it’s still a great result for an experiment almost everyone involved in expected to fail.
The image of Sagittarius A* is the first direct observation confirming the presence of the black hole.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Tana Joseph, an astronomer at AstroComms about this.
Listen to the audio for more.
