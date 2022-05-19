Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Mediclinic nurse applauds fellow healthcare heroes on International Nurses' Day

19 May 2022 10:42 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
International Nurses Day
Healthcare
MediClinic
nursing

A special show commemorating International Nurses' Day gave listeners insights into the intricacies of the job that are often overlooked.

During the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities were at maximum capacity due to the rapidly rising number of cases, leaving the workers to care for an overwhelming number of patients with limited staff and equipment.

CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson dedicated her Lunchtime show to acknowledge these unsung heroes who answer the call to care and operate on the healthcare frontline throughout a global pandemic.

The two-hour special featured guests from in and around the world of nursing, was supported by listeners who shared their appreciative tales of nurses who cared for them. Sister Rene Sim, Unit Manager at Mediclinic Constantiaberg briefly detailed her journey as a nurse and the intricacies of the job that people often overlook.

Listen to the full conversation on the couch between Pippa and Sister Rene below:

Sim and her staff also faced a major limitation when it came to ventilators and other essential equipment needed to combat Covid-19. However, she commends the entire healthcare community, not just Mediclinic, for rallying together and sharing what was needed.

This created a united front against the pandemic and ensured that they could efficiently care for as many patients as possible.

People shared. It was phenomenal to see how other people came up with suggestions on how we can use oxygen masks differently, how we can use oxygen cylinders more sparingly. It was absolutely fantastic to see the comradery

Sister Rene Sim, Unit Manager, Mediclinic Emergency Centre Constantiaberg

Sim mentions that they were forced to upskill many of their workers in a short timeframe to provide the best care possible for Covid-19 sufferers. But the nurses were up for the challenge, she says.

We had to upskill nurses – general ward nurses – to work in specialised areas in a very short space of time. The general nurses took it on. They were prepared. They were happy to do it. I think that’s what made our upskilling process a lot easier.

Sister Rene Sim, Unit Manager, Mediclinic Emergency Centre Constantiaberg

Long working hours followed, which could seem unbearable to some, yet nurses seem to thrive under these conditions. This might be because nurses find joy in devoting themselves to their patients and care for them to the best of their abilities.

The desire to care for people stems from deep within an individual, says Sim. She mentions how nursing goes beyond just administering shots or assisting doctors. There are more personal and intimate factors that contribute towards a patient’s recovery. This degree of compassion and empathy extends to the families of patients as well.

As nurses, you’ve got to absolutely love people. That comes from a genuine place in your heart. It's automatic. The care, the compassion, the kindness just flows naturally. Patients can pick it up when it’s not genuine. They know

Sister Rene Sim, Unit Manager, Mediclinic Emergency Centre Constantiaberg

It definitely has its obstacles and its challenges, but its those things that drive you to wanting to be the best nurse you can be.

Sister Rene Sim, Unit Manager, Mediclinic Emergency Centre Constantiaberg

If you are feeling the call to care like Sister Sim and would like to pursue a career in nursing, make sure to visit Mediclinic's careers page for more information on application, training and other opportunities.

Mediclinic – Expertise you can trust.




