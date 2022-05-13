Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
28-year-old singer and songwriter Whaden Johannes was born in Mamre in the Cape.
This artist, actor, and radio personality will take to the CapeTalk airwaves on Sunday morning at 10am with his curated playlist of his favourite 80s and 90s tracks that peppered his life journey.
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
This Sunday, tune in for #AnHourWith local talent Melissa de Vries
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday
Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.Read More
Cape Town musician Claire Phillips takes control of the CapeTalk playlist
Every Sunday, from 10am to 11am, we hand over control to our playlist to a well-loved Capetonian. This week it's Claire Phillips.Read More
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Koekedoor's Chef Tiaan steps out of the kitchen, shares music faves on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Arendsvlei and Raised by Wolves actor Clayton Evertson spins tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Actress and model Boudine Ballem struts her stuff on CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood - from the waves to CapeTalk's airwaves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More