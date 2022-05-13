Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter





The gazillionaire announced the news on Friday morning on Twitter, causing a sell-off of the company’s shares.

Musk, the world’s richest person, proposed in April to buy Twitter for about R700 billion ($44 billion), vowing to vastly improve it, and rid it of bots and spam.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," said Musk on Twitter.

"Still committed to acquisition," he said in a follow-up tweet.

Musk is on record as saying that it was a mistake to ban Donald Trump from Twitter.

“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.

“The ban was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Elon Musk published his first tweet in June 2010.

He has more than 80 million followers.

