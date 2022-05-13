Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter
The gazillionaire announced the news on Friday morning on Twitter, causing a sell-off of the company’s shares.
Musk, the world’s richest person, proposed in April to buy Twitter for about R700 billion ($44 billion), vowing to vastly improve it, and rid it of bots and spam.
RELATED: 'Morally wrong, extremely foolish' to ban Donald Trump from Twitter – Elon Musk
"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," said Musk on Twitter.
"Still committed to acquisition," he said in a follow-up tweet.
Musk is on record as saying that it was a mistake to ban Donald Trump from Twitter.
“It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.
“The ban was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”
Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022
Elon Musk published his first tweet in June 2010.
He has more than 80 million followers.
For more detail, read Musk says deal to buy Twitter 'temporarily on hold' - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
