Local action movie 'Indemnity' in cinemas this weekend





Local action movie fans, grab your popcorn as the brand-new South Africa action thriller, Indemnity, arrived at the local box office on Friday.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the film’s director, Travis Taute, and the lead actor, Jarrid Geduld about the process of making this movie and what to expect.

The film follows the story of an ex-firefighter, Theo Abrams, who was falsely accused of murdering his wife and ends up uncovering a massive government conspiracy.

Indemnity was filmed in multiple locations across Cape Town and is actually Taute’s feature film debut.

This action-packed blockbuster also sees Geduld showing off his extensive athletic background as he performs all of his own stunts.

The film has been in development since 2012 and has finally made it to the big screen back home so be sure to catch it this weekend.

To find out more, listen to the full interview above.