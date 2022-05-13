Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks
Anglo-American, one of the largest mining companies in the world, have developed a process that could change the way the world sees mining.
Listen as Clement Manyathela finds out more about Anglo-American’s NuGen trucks from Fahmida Smith, Principal for Market Development at Anglo-American Platinum.
Launching their NuGen trucks, Fahmida Smith, Principal for Market Development at Anglo-American Platinum, said these are the largest vehicle in the world to run on hydrogen.
The truck that we’re launching today is the first of its kind in the world.Fahmida Smith, Principal Market Development, Anglo-American Platinum
Anglo-American have been researching on hydrogen technologies for over a decade understanding that their heavy-duty hauling trucks could make use of hydrogen fuel cells – a move that could reduce the company’s carbon emissions by 80%.
Major corporations across the globe have pledged to decrease their carbon footprint as part of the worldwide initiative to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
While they began applying this to their vehicles recently, Smith mentions that it’s still years away from being implemented globally. By 2026/27, they hope to use the NuGen trucks at Mogalakwena mine, and by 2030, roll it out at seven of their open mining pits worldwide.
This first prototype needs to prove itself. We need to understand what little glitches needs to be sorted out before we can get to commercial stage.Fahmida Smith, Principal Market Development, Anglo-American Platinum
The hydrogen fuel cell technology used in the NuGen trucks will ensure that ensure that the only emission from these trucks is water. The fuel cell contains a catalyst that helps split the hydrogen into its positive and negative ions. The negative ions generate electricity while the positive ions combine with oxygen from the air and produces water.
Our purpose is to reimagine mining to improve people’s lives [by] transforming our footprint to safer and smarter and more sustainableFahmida Smith, Principal Market Development, Anglo-American Platinum
For more information about Anglo-American’s NuGen trucks and their mission to reduce carbon emissions within mining, visit southafrica.angloamerican.com
