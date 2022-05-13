Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity. 14 May 2022 6:12 PM
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other disease... 14 May 2022 1:34 PM
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on' Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleb... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". 13 May 2022 4:22 PM
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform. 13 May 2022 2:40 PM
View all Business
'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American... 14 May 2022 1:50 PM
Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD communications about the addition of these languages to the software. 14 May 2022 7:10 AM
Eating real fruits lowers your risk for diabetes, says physician Afternoon Drive with John Maytham chats to Professor Jennifer Rooke physician and owner of a lifestyle medicine clinic about cutti... 14 May 2022 7:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday. 12 May 2022 9:44 AM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 13 May 2022 4:40 PM
'After dad passed, we made a pact we'd never let each other go' - Ashur Petersen Sara-Jayne King speaks to entertainer Ashur Petersen, son of singer Madeegha Anders and the late theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 9 May 2022 10:25 AM
It's like looking in the mirror! Celebrity moms and daughters who look alike This Mother's Day we celebrate these gorgeous moms and daughters who look so much alike. 6 May 2022 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for w... 13 May 2022 3:17 PM
Thailand gives away a million dagga trees to promote it as 'household crop' The catch is that growers who receive free plants must produce medical-grade dagga for medicinal purposes. 12 May 2022 4:07 PM
View all World
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
View all Africa
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield recently published his latest book, entitled Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global.

It tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries, based in South Africa, whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.

RELATED: Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

It’s incredibly easy to be negative, particularly in South Africa… the founder of Nando’s says it is so broken, it can only get better!

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

I try to illustrate people who, despite the environment, despite how hostile the state often is to companies, despite how hard it is to start a small business. People go in there and create extraordinary businesses!

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Nando’s has become… part and parcel of British culture … It’s a great story!

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Is it all completely and utterly hopeless and broke? No, it is not! …

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Description by Exclusive Books:

South Africa and its fraught political economy provide a fascinating case study into how it takes a particular brand of genius to thrive in a difficult domestic environment and to take those ideas and the businesses that deliver them globally.

Genius tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies and industries whose ideas, products and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.

Greatness comes from acting on purpose, and there is a generation of South Africans solving problems for the future.

Learn how Pratley beat Armstrong to the moon, how a former Eskom quantity surveyor capitalised on Britain’s obsession with meerkats to create the UK’s most visible price comparison website, how to take a Mediterranean-style food concept to the Mediterranean, and how a device designed to beat diamond smuggling made it from the set of a popular U.S hospital drama into emergency rooms and pathology labs across the U.S.

Genius examines what it takes to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-paced and divisive global environment.

These are lessons for anyone looking to succeed anywhere against the odds.




13 May 2022 4:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global

More from Business Books

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

11 April 2022 8:05 PM

Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Elon Musk ditches, for now, his plan to buy Twitter

Business

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

Business Lifestyle

EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades

World Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane Transport MMC promises Numsa a response on their demands by Wednesday

14 May 2022 7:13 PM

Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

14 May 2022 6:12 PM

Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her 5-year sentence

14 May 2022 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA