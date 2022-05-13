Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield recently published his latest book, entitled Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global.
It tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies, and industries, based in South Africa, whose ideas, products, and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.
It’s incredibly easy to be negative, particularly in South Africa… the founder of Nando’s says it is so broken, it can only get better!Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
I try to illustrate people who, despite the environment, despite how hostile the state often is to companies, despite how hard it is to start a small business. People go in there and create extraordinary businesses!Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Nando’s has become… part and parcel of British culture … It’s a great story!Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Is it all completely and utterly hopeless and broke? No, it is not! …Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Description by Exclusive Books:
South Africa and its fraught political economy provide a fascinating case study into how it takes a particular brand of genius to thrive in a difficult domestic environment and to take those ideas and the businesses that deliver them globally.
Genius tells the stories of some of the extraordinary individuals, companies and industries whose ideas, products and raw materials solve problems and add value across the globe.
Greatness comes from acting on purpose, and there is a generation of South Africans solving problems for the future.
Learn how Pratley beat Armstrong to the moon, how a former Eskom quantity surveyor capitalised on Britain’s obsession with meerkats to create the UK’s most visible price comparison website, how to take a Mediterranean-style food concept to the Mediterranean, and how a device designed to beat diamond smuggling made it from the set of a popular U.S hospital drama into emergency rooms and pathology labs across the U.S.
Genius examines what it takes to thrive in an increasingly complex, fast-paced and divisive global environment.
These are lessons for anyone looking to succeed anywhere against the odds.
