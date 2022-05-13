Cheers to the freakin' weekend: Let’s celebrate World Cocktail Day





Let's face it, having to suffer through a month with only one public holiday after being spoiled by the April's long-weekend fiesta has been hard on us all. But fear not, Friday kicks off with the perfect excuse to fire up the weekend on a boozy-iful note (let's be responsible, alright?!).

Today marks World Cocktail Day, a day where we can openly indulge in our favourite lively liquors and be totally unashamed of whatever probably-regrettable decisions we might make because of it.

To top it all off, it is Friday the 13th. What better reasons could there be to drink?

For those who want to feel the vibrations of some vodka, wonkiness from some wine or giddiness from a little gin but want to skip the roads altogether to really let loose - or save money by pre-drinking before ordering your meal - here are three cocktails you and your besties can make from the comfort of your own home.

Release your inhibitions, cheers to the freakin' weekend, blame it on the booze if you're 'feeling loose', but make sure you're doing it all responsibly.

COMSMOPOLITIAN Ingredients:

90 ml vodka

45 ml orange liqueur

30 ml lime juice

30 ml cranberry juice

1 cup ice cubes

1 orange peel

Method:

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake.

Strain into glasses and garnish.

DRY MARTINI Ingredients:

20ml vermouth dry 40ml gin 1 olive and lemon peel

Method:

Mix together the vermouth and gin, and pour into a cocktail glass.

Garnish with olives and lemon peel.

MOJITO Ingredients:

lime juice

lime zest

8 chopped mint leaves

2 Tbs of palm sugar

400ml soda water

40ml white rum

Method:

Place the rum, sugar, lime juice, rind and mint leaves in a cocktail shaker and crush with a muddler (or mortar if you don’t have one)

Add the soda water and shake the cocktail together.

Pour out in two tall glasses.

Serve with a sprig of mint and a straw.

Recipes pulled Food24.com

