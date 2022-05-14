



JOHANNESBURG - Google translate has added 24 new languages, including Sepedi and Tsonga, in what it calls a technical milestone.

John Perlman spoke to Sharon Du Toit from SD Communications about the addition of these languages to the software.

Google translate uses Zero-Shot Machine translation in order to create translations.

The machines will be fed internet data to learn the language and create translations that will then be developed and improved by professional translators and then fed back to the machine.

This allows the machine to develop and improve its languages over time and at this stage, many European languages are almost perfect with Google Translate.

To find out more, listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on EWN : Google translate adds Sepedi and Xitsonga