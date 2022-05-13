George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs





JOHANNESBURG - Former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs has received the highest international honour for his activism.

The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The awards aim to recognise a unique group of people across the world who have put their lives at risk fighting for justice.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) has played a key role in advancing justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world.

It was founded in 2016 by Amal Clooney, a lawyer specialising in international law and human rights alongside her husband actor George Clooney.

The couple said Sachs was worthy of the honour. Goerge Clooney said: “He is an amazing lawyer who fought against apartheid, blown up in a car bomb and lost his arm and was appointed by Mandela.”

“He helped draft the Bill of Rights and was completely undeterred by having lost his arm and sight in one eye and has just been his whole life fighting for justice,” Amal added.

Sachs will also be awarded with a lifetime achievement award in pursuit of justice.

Other recipients include Nobel Prize-winning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and I Act, an international organisation that works alongside survivors of genocide and other mass atrocities.

The awards will take place in New York City in September.

