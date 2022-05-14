'Africa and I’ wins Best First Feature Documentary at Pan African Film Festival
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to filmmaker and Adventurer, Othmane Zolati on his documentary “Africa and I”, which won the Best First Feature Documentary at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in the US recently and follows the journey of adventurer Othmane Zolati as he makes his way through 24 countries over 30,000 km.
"The idea started when I was in Morocco I was at the age of 17 or 18 when I was studying. I don't know how the idea come to my mind, but I was just influenced by a lot of things like the news, TV, and documentaries then I was like yes this is what I'm going to be doing for the next two years. Then I ended going across Africa on a skateboard, by foot and a bicycle".
The film was also selected for the Portland Film Festival 2021, the Africa World Documentary Film Festival 2022, and the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (Amdocs) 2022.
Othmane Zolati said he didn't plan for his journey, he just went with the flow.
"I actually didn't plan that much because I know if I plan and my plans do go accordingly I'm going to be upset, so the best solution is to just follow the flow and just go ".
To find out more, listen to the full interview below.
