SA Navy band plays for pads in Simons Town
Zain Johnson spoke to Esther Le Roux, the team leader of the community website Simonstown.com. The SA Navy band and the Simons Town community came together to raise funds to buy sanitary towels for girls who can't afford them.
"We had collaborated with the Navy band previously they did a concert for us when we had the switching on of the lights in December and in one of our meetings the Commander mentioned that he had been on a tour, and he had been exposed to the fact that girls across the country sometimes have to stay out of schools up to 2and half months in a year because they don't have access to sanitary products, and he was horrified by this. We offered to jump on board and try and assist in collecting sanitary pads, and he promised us a concert in return so that's where we are. The SA Navy band hosted a Gala or concert at the historical Admiralty House in Simons Town on Saturday to raise funds to buy sanitary pads for girls who can't afford them and as a result, have been missing out on school.
"We have had fantastic support from some of our local businesses who have agreed to be collection points. We have some pharmacies that have all agreed and brought into the whole project, so they are connecting collection points for sanitary pads, and we have done quite a few of those already. This concert is also to raise awareness of the project so that perhaps we can get more. And all the proceeds from the tickets sales will go towards buying sanitary pads".
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Navy band plays for pads in Simons Town
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-of-pantyliners-3958544/
