Lifestyle

Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has passed away

15 May 2022 4:15 PM
by Buhle Mbhele
Tags:
Deborah Fraser
Veteran gospel artist

The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran gospel artist Deborah Fraser has died.

The news of her passing came in on Sunday afternoon.

She died at her home surrounded by her family.

Details around the cause of her death however is not known.

The family has requested privacy and time to process the loss of the well-known musician.




