Khayelitsha shack fire leaves five dead including two children





Five people including two children died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The City's fire and rescue service said the blaze was reported at around 4:30 am in the France informal settlement.

Firefighters said they pulled the bodies of a man, a woman, and an unidentified person as well as of two children from the structure.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the victims all succumbed to burn wounds.

"When the fire crew arrived on scene they were confronted by a fully engulfed structure. As fire fighting operations ensued the bodies of three adults as well as those of a boy and girl were discovered the fire was extinguished and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service".

