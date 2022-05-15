Khayelitsha shack fire leaves five dead including two children
JOHANNESBURG - Five people including two children died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The City's fire and rescue service said the blaze was reported at around 4:30 am in the France informal settlement.
Firefighters said they pulled the bodies of a man, a woman, and an unidentified person as well as of two children from the structure.
Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the victims all succumbed to burn wounds.
"When the fire crew arrived on scene they were confronted by a fully engulfed structure. As fire fighting operations ensued the bodies of three adults as well as those of a boy and girl were discovered the fire was extinguished and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service".
This article first appeared on EWN : Khayelitsha shack fire leaves five dead including two children
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35830945_tin-houses-in-the-township-of-khayelitsha-reputed-to-be-the-largest-and-fastest-growing-township-in-.html
More from Local
City of Cape Town offers reward for info on water meter theft
The City said there's also been an increase of almost 1 200 in such incidents compared to the previous financial year.Read More
Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight
Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Lupus a chronic disease that imitates other illnesses: Lupus Awareness Month
Lupus is a disease that can affect people of all ages, races, and ethnicities. The signs and symptoms mimic those of other diseases, making it hard to diagnose.Read More
Whistleblower protection regime 'not worth the paper it's written on'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Emma Schuster, an analyst with Just Share, about whistleblowing in our country and what protections whistleblowers have.Read More
George, Amal Clooney name inaugural activism awards after Albie Sachs
The anti-apartheid hero has had the inaugural Albie Awards named after him by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.Read More
Singer Whaden Johannes takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits
Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our weekly guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
EXPLAINER: Overturning Wade vs Roe ruling could set the U.S back by decades
The U.S Supreme Court is mulling overturning its findings on its landmark Roe v Wade ruling - a 1973 case that paved the way for women's reproductive rights across the country.Read More
Kaunda: 129 KZN flood victims buried through funds donated by Mostepe Foundation
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday said the foundation donated R30 million to the flood stricken province.Read More
'SA businesses susceptible to cyber attacks': 3.6m Dis-Chem clients affected
Mandy Weiner interviews Dan Thornton, co-founder and CEO of GoldPhish, a global cyber security awareness training platform.Read More