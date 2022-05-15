Streaming issues? Report here
Sport

Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail

15 May 2022 6:44 PM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Elton Jantjies
Springbok fly half

World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an airline.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been released from police custody following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport.

World Cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an airline.

Jantjies was returning from Dubai to Johannesburg when he was handcuffed upon landing and escorted off the plane.

SARU President Mark Alexander said Jantjies was returning from a personal trip.

READ: Man believed to be springbok rugby player arrested at OR Tambo

READ MORE: Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight


This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail




