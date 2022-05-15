Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been released from police custody following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport.
World Cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an airline.
Jantjies was returning from Dubai to Johannesburg when he was handcuffed upon landing and escorted off the plane.
SARU President Mark Alexander said Jantjies was returning from a personal trip.
READ: Man believed to be springbok rugby player arrested at OR Tambo
READ MORE: Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail
More from Sport
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight
Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.Read More
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured
Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to mid-1980s. However, due to the colour of his skin, he was not eligible to represent his country.Read More
[TRAFFIC] 31 Cape Town roads closed this weekend for the Absa Run Your City 10K
We have a list of 31 roads to avoid on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again
Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising.Read More
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit
Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher.Read More
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba'
Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency.Read More
Up, down, repeat: Table Mountain Cableway Challenge raising funds for charity
The fundraising event aims to raise a total amount of R1 million that will go to numerous charities in Cape Town, namely Nature Connect, Home from Home and Ons Plek.Read More
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges
Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Enoch Nkwe, declined to testify at the Boucher's disciplinary hearing.Read More
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher
The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it made adverse findings against the former Proteas wicketkeeper.Read More